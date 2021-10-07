Welcome from the Publisher

By Jeremy Gulban

This week marks the beginning of a new era for the Butler County Times Gazette. Effective the 1st of October, CherryRoad Media took over the ownership of your local publication. As the new publisher of this newspaper, I would like to take a moment to say thank you, to both our readers and our advertisers who have stuck with us through some trying times. I also want to offer abundant praise to our staff for their dedication and commitment to producing the paper. They have persevered, despite the many challenges they have faced.

We all know the current state of this newspaper is not ideal. We are not providing enough coverage of the local topics you want to read about. We are not reliably delivering the paper to your home. Our subscription pricing models are confusing. Going forward, we are committed to doing better.

Throughout the weeks ahead, we will work to improve upon these items, and any others that come our way. This will not be an easy task and there will be bumps along the way. I like to compare it to the analogy of remodeling your kitchen. You wind up making a mess before you get to the finish line, and it may be painful to go through the process. Yet, in the end, it is all worth it when you can enjoy breakfast and your morning paper in the beautiful new space you worked so hard to create.

As we work through these changes, the goal will be to increase the local coverage. Our editors know your community best, so we will allow them to determine what to cover and how to cover it. We will use our code of ethics to guide our work and to make sure our coverage is accurate, relevant, and unbiased. We plan to publish this code so that you can see it and hold us to it.

We could not be more excited to be the new owners of this newspaper. We look forward to getting to know your community better and working with you to make the Butler County Times Gazette stronger. Thank you for your trust in this process and your anticipated support, every step of the way