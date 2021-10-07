First United Methodist Church of Augusta Kansas celebrates 151 years on Saturday

On Saturday, October 9, 2021, friends and families of the Augusta area are invited to enjoy food, games, bounce houses, a cakewalk, and lots more from 3- 5 p.m. at 2420 N. Ohio. Live music will be provided by Gabe Wilson and Daniel Loewen.

Sunday, October 10th a Worship Hour will begin at 10:30 with a catered meal following. Choirs of the church and Praise Band will provide music.

Three of the former pastors will be attending: Rev. Harold Kieler (1986-1992) Rev. Vern Bowers (1992-2001) and Rev. Curtis Cadenhead (2004 – 2009).

The District Superintendent Mitch Reese will be attending and Bishop Saenz Jr. of the Great Plains Conference will be the guest speaker.

The church had its beginning of organized worship in 1850 in a log cabin that stands at 305 State St. as a part of the Augusta Museum. Following in 1875 under the pastorate of Rev. George W. Harrison a stone structure was built at Sixth and School Streets.

In 1906 – 1923, a Frame Church was built on the same site as the previous church. George W. Brown, a local banker gave a third of the cost and also installed a pipe organ.

In 1923-1989 due to oil drilling operations in the area, the population of Augusta grew from 1200 to 5,000. The congregation under the pastorate of Rev. Jess Clyde Fisher voted to tear down the previous church and build the church that still stands. Unfortunately, it is being used as an apartment building today.

In 1986 Mrs. Alene Bisagno and her family with an eye to the future gave the church land at 2420 N Ohio. The Fred Spencer Estate, the gift of concrete for the structure and parking lots by the Ramon D. Criss family of El Dorado, KS, and the Hart family donating legal council relative to construction contracts the congregation proceeded under the guidance of Rev. Bob Brooks and Rev. Harold Kieler. to build in two phases a new church at 2420 Ohio.

The First Phase was completed in 1989 and the Second Phase under the pastorate of Rev. Vern Bowers and Rev. Jim Akins was completed in 1997.

Today, under the pastorate of Rev. Lynn Lamberty the First United Methodist Church of Augusta continues its dedication to its members, the Augusta community and its surrounding area.

The church offers three Worship Celebrations (8:30 am, 11:00 am, and 5:30 pm) Sunday School and Youth Group meetings, as well as various children, youth, and adult programs. The church continues to Open its doors to the community through many organizations.

Our church has a history of service and sharing God’s love in the community and we seek to continue that rich tradition for years to come.

