Butler County has Maxwell Adams in custody after injuring one victim in a shooting at Rose Hill

On Tuesday, October 5th, 2021, at approximately 10 a.m., Butler County Sheriff's Deputies and officers of the Rose Hill Police Department responded to the report of a person shot in the 16000 Block of SW 200th Street in rural Rose Hill.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found one victim, who lives at the address, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Butler County EMS later transported the victim, a 43-year-old male from rural Rose Hill, to a local Wichita hospital for medical treatment where he remains in serious, but stable, condition.

At the time of the incident, Rose Hill schools were locked down until the suspect could be located.

The suspect in the shooting, Maxwell Adams (22), also from rural Rose Hill, turned himself in at the Rose Hill Police Department later in the morning.

He was taken into custody by Butler County Deputies and transported to the Butler County Jail where he is currently awaiting charges of Aggravated Battery.

It is believed the shooting stemmed from a dispute over money.

