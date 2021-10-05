One person is in critical condition after shooting in Rose Hill; suspect is in custody

ROSE HILL, Kansas - Unified School District 394 in Rose Hill was on lockdown due to a reported shooting south of town.

The lockdown was precautionary for the students' safety at the high school, middle school, and elementary school

30 minutes later, the lockdown was lifted after the suspect in the Rose Hill shooting was in custody.

The incident happened at around 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday on SW 200th Street, just east of SW Butler Road.

There was one person who was in critical condition and transported to a Wichita hospital.

Check back for updates.

