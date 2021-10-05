Lincoln Elementary third grade teacher in Augusta wins the KAKE News Golden Apple Award

KAKE News gives out the Golden Apple Award every week to a teacher that makes a positive difference in the KAKEland school.

This program gives local teachers community-wide recognition for the creative ways they support, motivate and encourage a lifetime of learning in and out of the classroom.

This week's award winner was Mrs. Ashley Strohm of Lincoln Elementary in Augusta. She was nominated by her third-grade student and his family.

"Congratulation Mrs. Strohm, we nominated you for the Golden Apple Award," said Mrs. Storhm's third-grade student on KAKE News. "You are such a great teacher and you're always so proactive and never gave up. You're a great teacher at multiplication. Thank you for being such a great teacher in third grade."

Mrs. Strohm will be getting school supplies from Project Teacher and the Golden Apple trophy from Davis-Moore Auto Group.

Those who want to nominate their teacher should go to KAKE.com and click on the feature tap.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.