Hair Salon in Andover will be a COVID testing site and giving out free vaccines on Saturday

Tangles Unlimited Inc. in Andover is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic and testing site on Saturday, Oct 9.

The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be the two vaccines available and are free to anyone 12 or older. The COVID testing will be free for all ages.

The clinic is located at 1400 Terradyne Drive in suite 310. The salon will be holding this clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

No ID or insurance is required.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.