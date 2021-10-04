BCC instructor named KEMSA 'Educator of the Year'

Jeb Buress, former he EMS department chair and instructor for Butler Community College, was recently named the "Educator of the Year" by the Kansas Emergency Medical Services Association.

Buress before his retirement in May, served as the EMS department chair as well as an instructor for Butler Community College for 17 years. Buress is remembered at Butler for the level of energy, knowledge, and love he brought to the classroom.

Burress accepted this award, presented by the Kansas Emergency Medical Services Association, on August 14. The Donald E. White Educator of the Year Award is given to Kansas Board of EMS recognized instructors who display excellence in teaching.

Any Kansas Instructor Coordinator who is recognized by the Kansas Board of EMS to conduct initial courses of instruction or continuing education instruction. Kansas winner will be submitted to NAEMT the next year for consideration for the Educator of the Year Award.

Nomination statements include information on how the nominee:

• Consistently demonstrates his/her commitment to providing high quality, professional education for EMS practitioners.

• Serves as an outstanding role model for EMS practitioners in the classroom and in the community.

• Effectively mentors EMS students at all stages of their professional development.

• Introduces and incorporates innovative approaches and tools in the classroom to enhance students’ learning experiences.

• Contributes and participates in the development of education content that expands the body of quality EMS curriculum.