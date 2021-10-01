Reliant Bookstore is holding its official grand opening on Thursday, Oct. 7 in El Dorado

A bookstore is opening up in El Dorado.

On Thursday, Oct. 4, Reliant Bookstore is having its grand opening from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 114 N. Vine St.

Everyone is invited as they can check out new and used books, vinyl, DVDs, and games, then have coffee, tea, and snacks.

There will also be an in-store special for the opening day.

This will be Reliant's first bookstore and it will be made up of eight staff members that process 3,000 books per day.

Before Reliant Bookstore set up its location, the Butler County Times-Gazette used to be at 114 N. Vine St, in El Dorado.

Reliant Bookstore purchased the building and has been renovating since June.

On Reliant Bookstore's event page on Facebook, they mentioned, "This has been a rewarding project to create a destination while preserving a unique building with such rich history."

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.