Westernized Shakespeare coming to BCC stage

Ever wondered what a Shakespeare play would look like if rewritten as a western? The chance to find out has arrived.

Butler Theatre Department will offer “The Ballad of Kate the Shrew,” an adaption of William Shakespeare’s “The Taming of The Shrew.” This classic work is a Renaissance drama filled with comedy and romantic love.

This rendition of Shakespeare’s work is set in Dodge City where scolding “Kate Matthews” makes no secret of being disagreeable. Her beautiful sister “Betsy” is sought after by the entire Western Kansas male population of 1880. But her mother, “Mercedes,” decrees that no one is allowed to court Betsy until Kate is wed.

Local Dodge City citizens, “Horace” (owner of the dry goods store) and “Gus” (owner of the bath house), along with visiting U. S. “Marshal Will” are undaunted by beautiful Betsy’s mother. In fact, “Horace” gets his old friend, “Cisco Pete,” to court cussed “Kate.”

“The Ballad of Kate the Shrew” is adapted and directed by Theatre Department Chair, Bob Peterson. The show takes place at 7:30 p.m. September 30 and October 1, and at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on October 2.

Purchase tickets from 1-5 p.m. at the Box Office in the Fine Arts Building or call 316.322.3262 or go online at www.butlercc.edu/boxoffice. Cost is $5 per person. Butler students, staff, and faculty get in free with Butler ID.

Cast Members Include:

Mercedes, owner of the Long Branch Saloon . . . . . . . . .. Hallie Hart

Vincent Tyler, a US Congressman. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .. . . ... Aidan Garrett

Will Tyler, a US Marshall, in love with Betsy . . . . . . . . .. Dakota Beck

Cisco Pete, a gambler from Denver. . . . . . . . .. . . . . . . . . Samuel Downey

Gus, owner of the Bath House, suitor to Betsy . . . . . . . . .. Zane Hafemann

Horace, General Store owner, suitor to Betsy . . .. . . . . ..... Tyler Truman

Andy, a government official, assistant to Marshall Will . . .. Dante Synder

Gabby, Cisco Pete’s sidekick . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . ... Jacob Phillips

Katharine Matthews, daughter of Matthews, a Shrew . . . . . .. Chelsie Penner

Betsy Matthews, daughter of Matthews, sweet . . . . . . . . .... Hannah Johnson

Chester, bartender at The Long Branch . . . . . . . . . . . . . . ... Aidan Garrett

The daughters of the pioneers tell the story.................. Emma Dunn, Gwen Crank, Kelsi Harris, Khayliyah Registe