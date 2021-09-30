El Dorado YMCA to host COVID testing clinic

With the increased presence of the Delta variant in Kansas, local health departments, providers, and community groups are continuing to hold free COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics. According to KDHE, The emergence of the Delta variant poses a risk to communities across Kansas

The El Dorado YMCA will host testing days from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m each Wednesday through Oct. 27

The testing days are part of a sustained effort to mobilize Kansans to get vaccinated and/or tested to stop the spread of COVID-19 to protect themselves and loved ones. Free testing is available to everyone in Kansas, regardless of vaccination status and even if you have been tested before.

According to KDHE, the majority of new COVID-19 cases in the State of Kansas are the Delta variant. This variant continues to cause the number of cases to rise at the level that was seen in November 2020.

According to KDHE, the Delta variant is highly contagious, more than twice as contagious as previous variants. The greatest concern is for those who are unvaccinated. Data shows that this variant causes more severe illness in people who are unvaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccines reduce a person’s risk of contracting the virus, including this variant. Additionally, it has been shown to prevent severe disease and death.