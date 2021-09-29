Highway 77 has been closed due to a train and semi-trailer collision on the south side of Augusta

The railroad crossing on Highway 77 on the south side of Augusta has been closed to traffic due to a collision between a train and a semi-trailer.

No injuries or derailment has been reported but those traveling will need to find an alternative route to their destination.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.