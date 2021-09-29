South-central Kansas is expecting 1-2 inches of rain Thursday through Saturday night

After getting a taste of fall for a couple of days, then getting back into the 90-degree temperatures, south-central Kansas will be receiving rain Thursday through Saturday.

Showers and garden-variety thunderstorms are predicted to hang out over the area through Saturday night, and forecasters think they could actually drop some meaningful moisture.

South-central Kansas won't be the only area receiving rain in their forecast. Every area in the state of Kansas will be expecting rain between 1-2 inches. The most rainfall will be in Salina with 2-3 inches.

While there are a few scattered spots on the radar, the real downpours are expected to begin early Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service isn’t predicting any severe weather at the moment, but they won’t rule out a few noisy spells showing up in the mix.

Rain will fall over in areas for an extended period of time, but widespread flooding is not expected.

After Saturday, temperatures are expected to fall into the 70's. However, there could be a few days that flirt with the 80's.

