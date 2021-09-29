Butler Community College becomes the first Kansas institution to be an Adobe Creative Campus

Butler Community College has announced that they will become an institution that will use Adobe Creative Campus.

The Adobe Creative Campus program recognizes, facilitates, and supports these schools as they drive innovation and serve as examples for other academic leaders.

This will make Butler the first college in Kansas and the 50th institution in the world to use the program.

Other institutions that use the program include the University of Nebraska, Clemson University, the University of Miami, Duke University, Arizona State University, Penn State, and Boston University.

Every Butler student, faculty, and staff member will have access to more than 60 individual software platforms.

Adobe Creative Campus will give students access to technology and provide access from their personal devices from anywhere in the world.

Exposure to and experience with these programs will feed the creative ideas of people across Butler’s entire organization and feed the workforce with employees who are fluent with digital technology.

Butler is also launching a Laptop Initiative program for students enrolled in at least nine credit hours.

Three thousand brand-new Lenovo laptops have been ordered and for a $150 registration into the laptop program students receive a laptop. The laptop becomes their personal device and students don't have to return them.

To qualify for the program, students must plan to remain a student at Butler for three fall and spring semesters in order to avoid a termination fee.

“We are focused on enhancing the workforce for south-central Kansas and we are committed to the success of our students,” said Butler's Vice President of Academics Dr. Tom Nevill. "We believe we are best serving our students and preparing them for a modern digital economy. The world consumes content, and the world needs people capable of creating quality, impactful, and well-purposed content. That’s what Butler students will be able to do.”

Both initiatives launch this October.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.