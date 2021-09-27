Bicyclist suffers fatal injuries when struck from behind by a vehicle in Andover

On Saturday, Sept. 25, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Butler County emergency crews responded to the report of a vehicle versus bicyclist crash in the 500 Block of East 21st Street, just east of the 21st and Andover Rd. intersection.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Butler County EMS, Andover Fire, and the Andover Police Department responded.

The bicyclist, who had been traveling eastbound on 21st Street was struck from behind and suffered fatal injuries.

He was identified as George Hanson, 71, of Andover. The vehicle was driven by a 33-year-old woman, also from Andover.

Her name will not be released.

Lack of visibility from the sun is believed to be a factor.

For further, please contact Butler County Sheriff Monty Hughey at 316-322-4254

