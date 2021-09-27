Butler County dealing with food insecurity

Deanna Bonn

Food insecurity is a very real issue in Butler County.

“One in every 10 residents in Butler County is food insecure,” said Brian Walker, President and CEO of Kansas Food Bank "That equates to 7,210 people.”

Walker was the guest speaker for the Rotary Club of El Dorado Sept. 22..

In Butler County, the food bank partnesr with 6 food pantries, 19 “Food 4 Kids” Schools and 2 Children's Summer Food Programs.

Walker brought an example of a food bag that is filled with food and provided to school children who qualify for the “Food 4 Kids” program.

“There were 205 kids from schools in Andover, Augusta, Douglass, El Dorado, Leon, Potwin, Rose Hill, Towanda and Whitewaterr who received food bags during the last school year,” said Walker.

Due to the pandemic, the Kansas Food Bank faced an increase in the number of households seeking assistance, as well as a tightening supply chain which created difficulties in sourcing food for distribution to those households.

In addition to donations of food and money, the Kansas Food Bank depends on volunteers to help distribute food to more than 500 partner organizations across the state.

According to the Kansas Food Bank, their mission is to provide comprehensive and compassionate HungerCare whenever and wherever it is needed to safeguard the health, well-being and productivity of food-insecure Kansas families and their children, as well as senior citizens, the homeless and the chronically ill and impoverished among us.

Kansas Food Bank is a private, non-profit organization that relies on donations of food and funds from individuals, businesses and foundations. As a member of Feeding America, they serve 85 counties in Kansas, and partner with agencies who distribute to households in need of assistance.

To learn more about the Kansas Food Bank, the services they provide or how to get involved, visit KansasFoodBank.org