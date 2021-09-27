Flinthills Services fundraiser will support underfunded programs for people with disabilities

Flinthills Services is hosting their 6th annual Burgers and Brew fundraiser that supports underfunded programs for people with developmental disabilities in Butler County.

The fundraiser will be on Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the STC Sporting Clays, 1419 SW 120th St. in Augusta.

Burgers and Brew features team shooting, prizes for top shooters and top team, drawings, and gun raffles.

After the shooting, you’ll enjoy grilled burgers and brats with all the fixin', cold beverages from local breweries, and new this year – A LIVE AUCTION.

Proceeds help support important services for people with developmental disabilities in Butler County such as Day and Residential Services, Special Olympics, Teen and Young Adult Fun Night.

Gather up your team of five shooters and sign up today on the Flinthills Service website.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.