Freya Study Club holds its first meeting of the year at the El Dorado Train Depot

Deb Wheeler

Members of the Freya Study Club met at the El Dorado Train Depot for the first meeting of the year. Hostesses Janice Jones, Marlene Rethman, Janice Shaffer, Kelsey Sundgren, and Jo Hess served delicious apple and cherry pies, along with iced tea and coffee.

Janice Shaffer introduced Linda Sanders who presented a program entitled “Three Fateful Events in the History of El Dorado”. Linda discussed the Courthouse Wars in the early 1870s between the cities of Augusta and El Dorado over the location of the county seat.

The State Supreme Court made the decision that it should be located in El Dorado. The second event was the coming of the railroad to El Dorado and the third was the discovery of oil in 1915.

President Marlene Rethman began the business meeting with the flag salute and club collection. Jane Doornbos gave the treasurer’s report and reviewed the proposed budget. Jo Hess read the minutes from last May’s meeting. All were approved.

Several committee reports were given. Janice Shaffer was commended for another outstanding yearbook! Paula Pepperd thanked her committee members for their help in packing and delivering the backpacks and school supplies. Freya members annually donate 20 backpacks complete with school supplies for USD 490 students in need.

As there was no additional business. The meeting was adjourned.

Members present included: Jennifer Callaway, Robyn Dick, Jane Doornbos, Jo Hess, Bobbie Jaax, Janice Jones, Nancy King, Paula Pepperd, Marlene Rethman, Janice Shaffer, LaDonna Snook, Bernie Spradling, Kelsey Sundgren, and Anna Vestring.