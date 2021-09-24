El Dorado TrueCare Pharmacy is providing 3 days of free COVID-19 walk up testing

Greg Williams
Butler County Times Gazette
The El Dorado TrueCare Pharmacy is providing free COVID-19 walk-up testing for those who wish to stop by. 

Hope Covenant Church and First United Methodist Church of El Dorado will be hosting the walk-up testing with no appointments needed.

Here are the times and dates:

  • Monday, Sept. 27, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Hope Covenant Church
  • Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Hope Covenant Church
  • Thursday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church.

Hope Covenant Church is located on 2585 Debra Drive in El Dorado and First Unified Methodist Church is located on 421 W. Central in El Dorado.

El Dorado TrueCare Pharmacy will still be offering COVID-19 testing by appointment at 205 N. Vine in El Dorado. 

To schedule an appointment, visit their website.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.