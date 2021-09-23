El Dorado has 3 design options for a new playground at Graham Park and is asking for feedback
Greg Williams
Butler County Times Gazette
The City of El Dorado is asking for feedback on a design for the new playground at Graham Park.
The playground will be for children ages 2 to 5. Here are the three options.
Option 1
Option 2
Option 3
Voting will be closed by Friday, Oct. 15, at midnight. Voting will take here.
Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.