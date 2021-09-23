Music Scene is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with live music, activities, raffle drawings, and more

On Saturday, Oct. 2, Music Scene Lesson Studio is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with an outdoor park for everyone to come out and enjoy.

Music Scene is located on 546 N. Andover Rd. in Andover. The party will go from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be free to attend. There will also be many activities for everyone to do.

There will be five bands performing live music and food for the first 300 customers. There will also be door prizes with a spinning wheel, drawings for free merchandise, face painting, and a photo booth with Mozart, Bach, and Beethoven.

Visitors can also enter into a raffle drawing for a Washburn Acoustic Guitar. It will be $3 per ticket at the front desk of Music Scene between now and Oct. 2. The winner doesn't need to be present and all proceeds will be donated to the Andover Food Bank.

