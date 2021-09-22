U.S. Representative Ron Estes congratulates Grandview Elementary for receiving national honors

Unified School District 490’s Grandview Elementary received national honors in being named a 2021 National Blue Ribbon School by U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona

The announcement was made on Tuesday, Sept. 21, and hours later, U.S. Representative from Kansas's 4th congressional district Ron Estes congratulated the school on Twitter:

El Dorado's Grandview Elementary has been recognized as a 2021 National Blue Ribbon School. Grandview is one of 325 schools across the country to receive this honor after demostrating overall academic excellence. Congratulations to the students, teachers and faculty of Grandview!

The National Blue Ribbon School award affirms the hard work of educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools, according to the U.S. Department of Education in Washington, D.C.

Other Kansas schools that received the designation are Ellsworth Elementary School, Ellsworth USD 327; Roosevelt Elementary School, Hays USD 489; Mahaffie Elementary School, Olathe USD 233; and Sabetha Elementary School, Prairie Hills USD 113.

Now in its 39th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed about 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools, with some schools winning multiple awards.

