Butler County Health Department is holding a 3-day flu shot clinic in El Dorado

Flu season is approaching and the Butler County Health Department wants to help you beat the flu.

The health department is holding a three-day drive-thru clinic at the Butler County Community Building on 201 N. Griffith St. in El Dorado.

Here are the three dates and times for you to get your flu shot.

Monday, Sept. 27, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 29, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 3, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

If you want to speed up your time at the clinic, bring a copy of your insurance card and fill out the influenza form or go directly to www.dispenseassist.com.

The Butler County Health Department would like to remind those that most insurance companies pay 100% for the influenza vaccine, but not all do. If you aren't sure, contact your insurance provider.

