El Dorado approves increased tax revenue, employee bonus program, and transportation project withdrawal

Unlike the previous El Dorado City Commission meetings, this one had three agenda items that needed approval.

On Monday, Sept. 20, the Commission went over the 2022 budget hearing and adoption, transportation alternatives, and employee bonus program.

After the public hearing on the 2022 budget, El Dorado approved an ordinance attesting to increased tax revenue.

The mill levy for 2022 is 57.792 mills, with a total budget authority of $33,549,287. The general fund increase will fund additional Parks and Recreation staff.

El Dorado has been waiting for two years on a permit from BNSF Railroad to begin its transportation alternative project for an extension of the bike path around the compost site.

Now, the Commission has approved to withdrawal from the project, however, El Dorado has discussed a new location for the extension and will resubmit the application for the Transportation Alternatives Grant.

The Commission also approved up to $300,000 to be used for an employee bonus program. This will be paid for mostly with the City's American Rescue Plan distribution funds.

The program will pay a fixed amount of $125 a month to employees working during the pandemic with a cap of $2,250.

