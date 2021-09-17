Flinthills' Savannah McCreight performs at the fifth Kansas State Fair Forensics Showcase

Savannah McCreight from Flinthills High School was among the two dozen students from around the state of Kansas who performed at the fifth Kansas State Fair Forensics Showcase.

The event at the Hutchinson Kansas State Fair was held last Thursday, Sept. 16, and was sponsored by the Sterling College Forensics/Debate team.

Students who had medaled at the State Forensics Championship Tournaments last May were invited to bring their award-winning performances to the State Fair audience.

McCreight performed her poetry piece entitled “Giraffes Can’t Dance” by Giles Andreae and Guy Parker-Rees.

“It was impressive to see so many strong performances from students,” said Sterling College Forensics Coach Ken Troyer who hosted the event. “Obviously there are good things happening at these schools. Savannah is a poised, polished performer who could certainly continue performing and competing at the collegiate level.”

Veteran Forensics Coach Julie McCreight from Flint Hills High School had never been to the State Fair Forensics Showcase before.

“I was impressed," said Julie McCreight. "This was a great event for me and my students to see a variety of quality forensics pieces and performances from across the state. I’m so glad we came and I want to bring even more students next year.”

As the sponsor of the event, Sterling College’s Forensics/Debate team was highlighted as being consistently named to the top-25 nationally and as offering competitive scholarships commensurate with athletics scholarships.

