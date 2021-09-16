KDHE covid testing coming to El Dorado YMCA

MEDIA ADVISORY: Vaccine and Testing Clinics Continue Statewide

~ Vaccine and Testing events will continue to be held in several counties across the state over the coming weeks following FDA approval of Pfizer vaccination ~

TOPEKA – With the increased presence of the Delta variant in Kansas, local health departments, providers, and community groups are continuing to hold free COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics.

Two clinics are scheduled in El Dorado. There will be testing events from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 22 and 29 at the El Dorado YMCA, 300 N Main St, El Dorado, KS

Free testing is available to everyone in Kansas, regardless of vaccination status and even if you have been tested before.

According to KDHE, the majority of new COVID-19 cases in the State of Kansas are the Delta variant. This variant continues to cause the number of cases to rise at the level that was seen in November 2020.

The Delta variant is highly contagious, more than twice as contagious as previous variants. The greatest concern is for those who are unvaccinated. Data shows that this variant causes more severe illness in people who are unvaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccines reduce a person’s risk of contracting the virus, including this variant. Additionally, it has been shown to prevent severe disease and death.

As of September 15, 2021, 50.7% of Kansans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.