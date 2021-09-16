Butler County Toy Run picks up donations

The Butler County Toy Run, conceived 29 years ago by motorcycle enthusiasts and A.B.A.T.E members at a gathering one Christmas.

"This group of friends decided to help the Salvation Army by supporting their children Christmas program," wrote Mick Jimenez, current toy run organizer. "These friends gathered toys, monetary donations for gifts and food from businesses and the community of Butler County to give to the Salvation Army for the families."

And the group is about to do it again. The 2021 edition of the annual motorcycle ride is scheduled for Oct. 9.

The fundraising effort, however, is not limited to one day. The event picked up donations from A.B.A.T.E., Butler Electric Cooperative and Nu Star Energy on Sept. 9. The Salvation Army is a charitable organization serving El Dorado and surrounding areas in Butler County, Kansas. This group provides services that help relieve stress on struggling families.

The Butler County Toy Run will be held Saturday October 2nd. The run will be a 70+ mile ride led by the Butler County Sheriff department, Santa and the elves from El Dorado through Augusta, Douglass, Rose Hill, Andover, Benton back to El Dorado 4H building. All are welcome to participate.

Riders will meet at the 4-H Building 206 North Griffith St. Line up starts at 10 a.m. with kick stands up at 11 a.m. Cars & trucks welcome. Lunch will be available. Cost of participation will be unwrapped toy.

For more information contact Mick or Teri: PH 316-320-0333; Email: tjimenez058@cox.net.