Butler County Warrant Division is searching for a man; failed to appear for two felony case

The Butler County Warrant Division is on the hunt for a man who's wanted for a failure to appear.

Theodore Caleb Bochy, 35, who was charged with two felony cases, is a white male at 6-foot-1 and 200-pounds.

Bochy was last known to live in the Augusta and Derby area. He has brown hair, hazel eyes, and doesn't have an alias.

Anyone with information on the location of Bochy should contact the Butler County Sheriff's Office at the numbers listed below or Crime Stoppers at 316-321-1080.

Administration: 316-322-4254

Warrants: 316-322-4282

In the last three weeks, the Butler County Sheriff's Office has captured two criminals that were out with warrants.

On Aug. 31, the Wichita Police Department found Ryan Lee Orth and transported him to the Butler County Jail. Then, on Sept. 3. the Butler County Sheriff's Office announced that Virgil Fry Jr. was captured by his bondsman.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.