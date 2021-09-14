El Dorado Recreation Department is now accepting registration for women's volleyball

El Dorado is now offering a Fall Women's Volleyball League from Oct. 4 through Nov. 15.

Teams will play a six-game Monday night schedule with a post-season single-elimination tournament at the end.

All games will be played at the El Dorado Activity Center

The league will have a minimum of four teams and all teams will play in one division this season. This means there will be no separate divisions for intermediate and competitive teams.

The deadline to register is Monday, Sept. 24, and players must be at least high school age to participate.

Registration cost is $60 for those in-town and $75 for those out-of-town.

Team registration must be paid and rosters must be on file with the El Dorado Recreation Department before a teams' first game.

For more information, please contact the El Dorado Recreation Department at 321-9100 x132.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.