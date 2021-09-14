El Dorado Public Schools Board of Education Approves COVID-19 Mitigation Measures

On Monday night at the Board of Education meeting, Unified School District 490 approved its COVID-19 mitigation in an effort to support student and staff safety and health in their schools.

The first step will be to resume temperature screenings as students, staff, and visitors arrive at USD 490 facilities.

The second piece is an implementation of masking criteria that will require masks to be worn by staff and students if an individual school or building has 5% or more of its population who are quarantined or COVID-positive.

USD 490 is setting up a COVID-19 dashboard on their website where you can monitor the district percentages and see whether each school is RED (masks required) or GREEN (masks strongly encouraged) for the week.

Students and parents can access other important COVID-19 related information on that page such as return options, a self-screening guide, and a PDF of our masking criteria on that page.

A determination will be made and emailed to families by noon each Friday for the following week. The new masking criteria will begin Tuesday, September 21, based upon this Friday’s data.

If a building moves into RED, they will be required to mask for two weeks (the approximate length of quarantine) and building data will be evaluated each week thereafter to determine when they can move back to GREEN.

Beginning immediately, all visitors to any district buildings and spectators of any indoor events will be required to wear a mask while inside the building.

Masks are required on all district transportation based on current federal mandates and will not be impacted by the district’s masking criteria.

USD 490 believes these measures will provide practical mitigation so our students can continue to receive in-person instruction from our phenomenal staff.

Your patience and support are truly appreciated as they work to provide a safe and healthy learning environment in an era of ever-changing information and understanding of this pandemic.

If you have any questions, please email covidhelp@eldoradoschools.org and we would be happy to help in any way we can.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.