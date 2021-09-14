Strong to severe thunderstorm threat expected to make its way through Kansas this evening

Over the last couple of days, forecasters have been tracking the progress of a front that could bring unsettled skies throughout south-central Kansas.

These unsettled skies could include a borderline strong or a severe storm.

The strong/severe thunderstorm could happen around 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and the risk has become marginal throughout the whole state of Kansas, except parts of northern Kansas and just a tiny area in southeastern Kansas.

This storm isn't expected to be super potent, at least not like the last one where many areas lost power including the Wichita area, but it may be enough to generate thunderstorm activity.

The strong/severe storm threat ends at 10 p.m., but precipitation could extend through the overnight hours.

If severe weather develops, forecasters ate predicting up-to-quarter sized hail, heavy rainfall, and 50-60 mph wind gusts.

After the storm, things should cool off in Kansas as temperatures will reach the high 80's and low 90's. Next week could be a chance we see low 80's and high 70's/.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.