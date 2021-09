Miss El Dorado Ambassadors visit city commission

Deanna Bonn

The Miss El Dorado Ambassadors kicked off 150FEST week by visiting the El Dorado City Commission to introduce themselves and thank them for their support of the Miss El Dorado Ambassadors program.

As a thank you, they presented a large “Thank You” canvas to the City Commission. The 24"x30" canvas was of a photo from the pageant and had signatures of the participants.

Miss El Dorado Ambassadors include: Little Miss El Dorado Juliana Burford, Miss El Dorado Sierra Marie Bonn, Miss El Dorado Princess Faith Grove, Miss Teen Sunflower Fest Hanna Reed, Miss Teen El Dorado Niomi Ndirangu, Miss Sunflower Fest Jordan Burford, Miss Golden Road Suzannah Bowden.