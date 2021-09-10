South-central Kansas will remain hot with temperatures possibly reaching triple digits

Last weekend featured a nasty thunderstorm where many houses and areas lost power and had to deal with heavy rainfall.

This weekend will be a lot different.

South-central Kansas will see a lot of clear blue skies, but it will remain hot. This will be a perfect weekend to enjoy, high school, college, Week 1 of the NFL, and enjoying the outdoors.

Even though it will be hot this weekend, the weather isn't hazardous.

The highs for Friday will range from 90-100 degrees, Saturday will range from 93-101 degrees, and Sunday will range from 91-97 degrees. Then, to start the weekday, Monday could have a high in the mid-90s.

The next time anything changes with the weather could be Tuesday when a little bit of moisture creeps back into the forecast. It will cool off on Tuesday and Wednesday, then there could be a chance of stray showers or thunderstorms.

However, after those two days, the temperatures could rise again.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.