El Dorado City Commission issued a proclamation, held a public hearing, and approves five agenda items

In the previous City Commission meeting, the El Dorado members discussed eight items on their agenda.

September is National Suicide Awareness and the El Dorado City Commission has issued a proclamation informing and engaging with health professionals and the general public about suicide prevention and warning signs of suicide.

They also issued a proclamation for Constitution week.

The Commission heard an update on the Community Rally, being held Sunday through the following Saturday at 6:30 p.m. each night at the old tennis courts location on East Central.

Each night will honor a different group:

Sunday: City Leaders

Monday: Educators

Tuesday: First Responders

Wednesday: Youth

Thursday: Healthcare workers

Friday: Butler Community College

Saturday: Veterans and Bikers

There was also a public hearing concerning the City's intent to exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate for the 2022 Budget. Following the hearing, the Commission approved a resolution to levy a property tax rate exceeding the Revenue Neutral Rate.

The Commission later adopted the Standard Traffic Ordinance and Uniform Public Offense Code. Then, they approved participation in the KDOT Corridor Management Safety Study concerning the K-254 highway corridor in partnership with local governing entities.

This will be a not-to-exceed cost of $11,100.

Another approved agenda item included a professional service agreement with Ozark Laser Systems for a GPS Fixed Base Station on the public works facility. The City will provide power and internet access and staff can use the information from the station for projects.

The Commission also approved an agreement with SAM, LLC for GPS mapping services. This will allow the City to get a stronger GIS system put in place. The cost is $120,507 from the Sewer Fund and $33, 396 from the Water Fund.

Lastly, the Commission approved the Land Bank Consent Agenda, which included approval of a memorandum of understanding and real estate contract with JB Rental, LLC.

