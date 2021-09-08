Butler County Warrant Division is searching for a man; failed to appear for a felony case

The Butler County Warrant Division is on the hunt for a man who's wanted for a failure to appear.

Charles Joseph Davis III, 26, who was charged with a felony case, is a white male at 5-foot-10 and 150-pounds.

Davis was last known to live in the Wichita area. He has brown hair, blue eyes, and doesn't have an alias.

Anyone with information on the location of Berger should contact the Butler County Sheriff's Office at the numbers listed below or Crime Stoppers at 316-321-1080.

Administration: 316-322-4254

Warrants: 316-322-4282

In the last two weeks, the Butler County Sheriff's Office has captured two criminals that were out with warrants.

On Aug. 31, the Wichita Police Department found Ryan Lee Orth and transported him to the Butler County Jail. Then, on Sept. 3. the Butler County Sheriff's Office announced that Virgil Fry Jr. was captured by his bondsman.