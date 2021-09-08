Augusta City Council approves funding and design for the Community Skatepark Project

The Augusta City Council held a public hearing on Tuesday night for taking public comment on the submission of an application on the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) Grant Program in funding for the Augusta Community Skatepark Project.

City Council has approved and authorized that the LWCF Grant Program application be submitted on Wednesday, Sept. 15. The LWCF Grant Program is seeking a 50% match in funding for the Skatepark Project.

Another approval by the City Council included the Park Advisory Board's recommendations for the footprint and modifying of the preliminary design for the skatepark.

The skatepark will be in the northeast corner of Bill Reed Park (near the outfield of Moyle Field) and the selection of preliminary design option No. 2 with include slight modifications.

The Augusta Community Skatepark is still looking for letters of support for the project. Each one we include will strengthen the application, especially letters from skateboarders.

They don't have to be very long. If you're interested in writing a letter, please email Assistant to the City Manager Susie Geiger at sgeiger@augustagov.org.