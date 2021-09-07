Students in JAG-K Program will meet with representatives of the Kansas Bankers Association

Participants in the Jobs for America’s Graduates-Kansas (JAG-K) programs at Augusta High School and Wichita North High School will meet with representatives of the Kansas Bankers Association’s Young Bank Officers of Kansas (YBOK) Division.

On Wednesday. Sept. 8 from noon to 2 p.m., Students will tour the INTRUST Bank corporate headquarters at 105 N. Main St., Wichita. and learn about careers in the banking industry.

JAG-K statewide student president Devin Russell-Unger will speak to members of YBOK about the benefits of the JAG-K program. Students will hear from several members of YBOK about their personal experiences in banking.

Then, at the 2021 Young Bank Officers of Kansas Annual Fall Conference on Thursday, YBOK will present a check to JAG-K.

Participants will include Derek Bailey, Young Bank Officers of Kansas President; Alex Orel, Kansas Bankers Association Senior Vice President-Government Relations; Devin Russell-Unger, JAG-K State Career Association President (Augusta High School senior); Kim Fertig, JAG-K Director of Employer Engagement.

JAG-K is a multi-year, in-school program for students in grades seven through 12 that offers tools to successfully transition students into the post-secondary school, the military, or directly into the workforce with marketable skills.

Participants in the program face multiple barriers to success that their JAG-K Career Specialist helps them overcome through a nationally accredited, evidence-based model.

The 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization is a state affiliate of the national JAG program network which operates in 40 different states and territories.

It is primarily funded through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families block grant to the State of Kansas administered by the Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF).

In addition to school districts and DCF, JAG-K partners with the Kansas Department of Education. Other JAG-K funding sources include AT&T, John Deere, Synchrony Financial, Taco Bell, and Walmart.

To learn more about JAG-K, visit www.jagkansas.org, ‘Jobs for America’s Graduates-Kansas’ on Facebook, and on Twitter at @JAG_Kansas.