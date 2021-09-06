El Dorado's 150FEST includes pickleball, cornhole, a car show, games, concerts, and much more

El Dorado is planning on celebrating its 150th birthday on Sept. 11 and the city has many activities for everyone to enjoy throughout the day.

The activities will start at 8:00 a.m. at the Butler County Courthouse. El Dorado would like to begin the day by joining first responders from the city and county for a ceremony and moment of silence for the 20th Anniversary of the September 11th Terror Attacks.

After the ceremony, there will be a pickleball tournament at 9 a.m. at the tennis courts and the car show in downtown El Dorado. The judging for the car show will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with the awards at 4 p.m.

There will also be a 150th celebration parade going through downtown El Dorado from 10 a.m. to noon. After the parade, downtown El Dorado will have an artisan market and BBQ cookoff.

Besides the pickleball tournament, there's another chance to show off your competitiveness in the cornhole tournament.

Registration begins at 1 p.m. and it will be a $40 entry per team (two-person teams). Bags will fly at 2 p.m. and in the competitive bracket, the winner will receive $100 and a custom board set.

Starting at 5 p.m., the concerts will be starting in the downtown area. The bands include:

Vegan Shark, a punk rock band from Dodge City, at 5 p.m.

Chase and Co., a country-rock band formed in small-town Kansas, at 6 p.m.

The Matt Engels Band, a local country favorite, at 7 p.m.

Big Fat Fun, a Wichita-area cover band, at 8 p.m.

Caylee Hammack, a Nashville singer, and songwriter, at 9:30 p.m.

Hammack was nominated in two categories at the Academy of Country Awards (ACA): New Female Artist of the Year and Musical Event of the Year. She won the Musical Event of the Year with her song "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" (with Miranda Lambert).

She has risen to fame with her hits "Small Town Hyprocrte" and "Family Tree". Here current single "Redhead" features country superstar Reba McEntire.

During the concerts, folks can join in the fun by dancing in the streets. Then, from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m., they'll be a local fire dance performance.

Food trucks will begin serving at noon and will stop whenever the events close. Kids' games will be taking place from noon until 8:30 p.m. in downtown El Dorado.