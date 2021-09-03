Circle teacher, coach arrested

Sept. 3 the El Dorado Police Department announce the arrest of Dannah W. Rose Jr, a teacher in the Circle of Towanda school district.

On August 31, 2021 the El Dorado Police Department took a report regarding the sexual exploitation of a child. After multiple search warrants an arrest as made for one count of sexual exploitation of a child and one count electronic solicitation of a child.

At noon Sept. 3 the Circle USD 375 Board of Education called a special meeting, with the only agenda item an executive session. An executive session is when the public body is permitted to discuss certain subjects in private. Discussion of personnel matters relating to non-elected personnel is one of seven allowable executive sessions under the Kansas Open Meetings Act.

Rose was an industrial technology teacher at Circle High School. He served as an assistant football coach and head boys' tennis coach at the school.