Scouts visit El Dorado Rotary

Deanna Bonn

In February 2021, nearly 1,000 young women from across the country made history as the first group of females to be awarded the distinction of Eagle Scout.

With a transition of the business model over the past few years and the introduction of girls and young women to the program, the Boy Scouts of America now refer to their troops as Scouts. At the local level, girls were introduced three years ago to Troop 222 in El Dorado.

Scout Troop 222 is a part of the Quivira Council based in Wichita and has been sponsored by First United Methodist Church since the Troop was first chartered in 1932. The international program boasts scouts in almost every country in the world, according to Troop Leader Frank Williams.

Williams spoke to the Rotary Club of El Dorado on Wednesday, September 1st and provided an overview of the program.

“We’re always looking for opportunities with the youth,” said WIlliams. “In the next few years eight Scouts will be looking for Eagle projects,” he said. “There are currently five girls in the Troop and we want to diversify and get more girls involved,” said Williams.