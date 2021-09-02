Butler County Delta Waterfowl hosts banquet

Deanna Bonn

The Butler County Chapter of Delta Waterfowl held their second annual banquet in El Dorado, Kansas, on August 28, 2021. The evening included a steak dinner with the meat prepared by the Red Devil Chefs and side dishes and desserts provided by local catering companies.

A live auction was the main event of the evening and was called by Sundgren Auctioneer Rick Remsberg. Additionally, a silent auction and raffle drawings were held throughout the night for both adults and children.

The Butler County Chapter Chairman, Chad Dawson, said the banquet is the largest fundraiser of the year for the local organization.

“The thing that really drew me to Delta Waterfowl is the community impact,” said Dawson. “The Butler County chapter keeps 15% of all the money raised to spend locally on programmatic work,” said Dawson.

Those programs include youth education and mentorship programs, family hunting events, and a veterans hunt known as “Hunt for Heroes.”

Dawson was presented with the "Local Chapter Volunteer of the Year'' award by Garrett Trentham. Trentham is the Missouri/Kansas Regional Director for Delta Waterfowl.

Delta Waterfowl is a national, non-profit organization with a mission "To produce ducks and secure the future of waterfowl hunting."