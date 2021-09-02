Augusta Unified School District 402 receives 21st Century Community Learning Center grant

Augusta Unified School District 402 has been rewarded a five-year 21st Century Community Learning Center grant.

Portions of this fund will be utilized to provide quality after-school programs for at-risk students. Currently, USD 402 is seeking after-school program instructors and aides for the Success 4 U program.

The Succes 4 U program runs Monday through Friday, follows the USD 402 District calendar, and will be held on student contact days.

Program instructors can teach kids from kindergarten through fifth graders or sixth graders through eighth-graders. The instructor must assist students with homework, reading, and math support, then script SEL lessons/activities and monitor recess/structured play. This includes a salary of $25 per hour.

Program aides can work with the same range of kids as a program instructor. The requirements are less as aides will assist students with homework and monitor recess/structured play. This includes a salary of $10 per hour.

The start date is Monday, Sept. 20 and programs hours run from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for kids K-5 grade and 3:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. for kids 6-8 grade.

The K-5 grades will be at Lincoln Elementary and 6-8 grades will be at the Augusta Middle School.

For additional 402 S4U Afterschool Program information and/or to apply for a position please contact Program Director Holly Kerns at hfrancis@usd402.com or at 316-775-5484.