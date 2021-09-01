Cooper Drug Store and USD 402 partner together to hold a vaccine clinic at Augusta High School

Cooper Drug Store and Unified School District 402 have partnered together to hold a vaccine clinic on Friday, Sept. 10.

People can attend the clinic at the Augusta High School library from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. (CST). The vaccine given will be Pfizer, so only ages 12 and older can get it.

This is an optional clinic and the vaccines will be given for free. The deadline for registration is set for Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 3 p.m. (CST). People can register on the link provided by Augusta Schools USD 402.

In order to get the vaccine, during registration, the person must include his/her name, phone number, which dose (first or second), and select an appointment time.

There is a section that includes your social security number and email address, but that is optional to the person filling out the registration.