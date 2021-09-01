Tickets are available for a unique dining experience in the Historic Red Brick District of Augusta

Downtown Augusta will be holding a unique dining experience for all adults to enjoy.

On Sept. 25 in the Historic Red Brick District, Augusta will be having Steaks on the Bricks. For only $45, you will receive a 16-ounce steak, a baked potato, green beans, rolls, and two drink tickets for adult beverages of your choice

Adult beverages will include wine and beer selections provided by Grace Hill Winery. The winery will have a cash bar available that will include specialty beer and wine by the bottle.

People who attend the event could also show off their grilling skills. You can cook your steak to perfection on one of the gigantic charcoal grills in the middle of the street. If you don't want to grill, folks at the Augusta Ace Hardware will smoke one for you on their Traeger grills.

Besides the delicious food, you can challenge your friends to a game of cornhole or dance the night away to a live performance by the Soul Preachers.

Tickets are available now on the Go Augusta website. This event is only for adults 21 and over. Go Augusta recommends bringing a lawn chair to travel all around the event.