Butler County Warrant Division is searching for a woman; failed to appear for a felony case

The Butler County Warrant Division is on the hunt for a woman who's wanted for a failure to appear.

Pamila Abigail Seward, 27, who was charged with a felony case, is a white female at 5-foot and 125-pounds

Seward was last known to live in the Wichita area. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and doesn't have an alias.

Anyone with information on the location of Berger should contact the Butler County Sheriff's Office at the numbers listed below or Crime Stoppers at 316-321-1080.

Administration: 316-322-4254

Warrants: 316-322-4282

With the help from the Wichita Police Department, Butler County was able to capture Ryan Orth. He was on the lookout since Aug. 4 and will be heading to the Butler County Jail.