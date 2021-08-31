Butler County will be following these quarantine guidelines for those exposed to COVID-19

The Butler County Health Department (BCHD) will be following the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) when it comes to guidelines for quarantining when exposed to a positive COVID-19 case.

Schools have the option to opt into a Test-to-Stay/Test-to-Play through KDHE to allow students to attend school wearing a mask during quarantine.

In a non-household contact, it's recommended that the person quarantines for 14 days after the date of the last exposure with the infected person.

If you are not able to stay home for 14 days, you may leave your house earlier after 10 days without testing or after seven days with a negative PCR test performed on or after day six.

In a household contact, it's recommended that a person quarantine for 14 days after the case has been released from home isolation.

Details on how the BCHD and KDHE handle household contacts can be found in the following picture:

Schools have already had to quarantine a few of those students this year.

In August, an Andover High School student was sent home after coming into close contact with another student that tested positive for COVID-19.

Recently, in Wellington, the Unified School District had to temporarily shut down their schools due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

If parents or students would like how their schools handle COVID-19 and the Test-to-Stay/Test-to-Play, they should contact the school district for more information.