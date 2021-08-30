Butler County has announced that SW Purity Springs Road, south of 160th Street, in Douglass will be closed for culvert replacement, which will help allow water flow under the road.

The road has been labeled an upcoming closure since May, but will now be closed due to maintenance for three to four weeks.

In the meantime, those who travel in that direction should use the detours or find alternate routes. We will be advised when the road has been reopened.

Visit the Butler County Road Closure Dashboard for known construction-related closures throughout Butler County.