The Butler County Health Department is hosting a vaccine clinic at El Dorado High School on Tuesday, Aug. 31st from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

These vaccines are required for all students entering kindergarten through 12th grade and will be available at the clinic: Dtap, IPV, MMR, Varicella, Hep B, Hep A, Tdap, MCV4, HPV, and Men B.

El Dorado will also be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the high school on Aug. 31st. This clinic isn't required for those who are attending Butler County schools, but it's recommended. Any students, staff, and parents ages 12 or older could get the Pfizer vaccine.

The second dose will be scheduled on Sept. 21st.

Appointments can be made on the Butler County Health Department website.