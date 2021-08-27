Dr. Julio Guerrero joins Butler Community College as Dean of Health, Education, and Public Services

Butler Community College has announced that Dr. Julio Guerrero has become the new Dean of Health, Education, and Public Services.

On Aug. 9th, Guerrero replaced Christy Streeter after she left the position in June.

Guerrero has 15-years of experience as a professor, researcher, director, and leader in higher education. He attended medical school in Mexico, then graduated from two top universities in the United States.

He received a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics & Biology from Northwestern Oklahoma State University and a Master of Science in Exercise Science from Oklahoma State University.

Five years later, he completed his doctorate in philosophy in Health Education from Texas A&M.

After Texas A&M, he was the Kinesiology Program Chair at Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) in San Antonio, Texas. He updated the Kinesiology curriculum with four new career concentrations: Teacher Certification, Health Professions, Sport & Fitness Management, and Kinesiology Generalist.

Guerrero would improve internship opportunities for students by engaging businesses, clinics, and community organizations in the San Antonio area. He initiated a Kinesiology laboratory at OLLU, which was a student research program and a Kinesiology student organization to enhance the student experience.

As a result, his department achieved record retention rates in 2017-2018, and graduate school acceptance and job placement rates increased in less than one year.

“My experiences at OLLU were rewarding for several reasons," Dr. Julio Guerrero told Butler Community College. "We began providing our majors' options for lucrative career opportunities, especially the large population of first-generation students we served from the west side of San Antonio."

Before OLLU, Guerroe worked at Texas Woman's University as the Director of Graduate Programs. Guerrero saw opportunities and used his leadership competence to strengthen and improve the graduate program within one year

After reconstructing the graduate application process and improving several policies and procedures, his department increased enrollment by 200%, bringing $600,000 to the school’s revenue.

“My goals are to produce the enthusiasm, energy, and vision necessary to continue enhancing Butler Community College into the most premier community college in the country,” said Guerrero.