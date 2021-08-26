Butler Community College program back to in-person meetings

Deanna Bohn

Butler Community College Life Enrichment will meet in-person for the first time in more than a year, as the program moved to online only meetings in early 2020 in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The first in-person meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Sept. 7.

Life Enrichment will host Tyler Nordman and Nathaniel Johnson.

Nordman, associate director of athletics at Butler Community College, will discuss the fall sports outlook for Butler at 9 a.m.

Johnson, an attorney with Kansas Legal Services, will present a brief overview of the services KLS offers. He will discuss wills, transfer-on-death deeds, and powers of attorney. He will also take questions.

Life Enrichment meets on the first Tuesday morning of the month during the school year. Area adults may see high-quality speakers and performers, along with a light breakfast and coffee during each regular meeting. Meetings take place in the Clifford/Stone Community Room at the Hubbard Welcome Center on the El Dorado campus.

Meetings are open to everyone and there is no charge to attend. Those who attend regularly are encouraged to register and receive monthly newsletters announcing the programs. New members are always welcome.

For more information about Life Enrichment or the upcoming program, please contact Trisha Walls at 316-218-6355 or twalls@butlercc.edu.