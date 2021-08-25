Power has been restored at three Augusta schools after strong winds moved through the city

A number of schools experienced power outages on Wednesday morning - Robinson, Garfield, and Augusta Middle School were those impacted.

Around 10:45 a.m., power was restored to the three impacted schools.

In a statement made on Facebook, Augusta Schools USD 402 said, "The generators functioned as designed during the duration of the outages, keeping students and staff safe.

During the outages, the school's kitchen was without power. Therefore, today's menu had to be adjusted. The kitchen staff made sandwiches available for lunch today.

Small storms came through south-central Kansas on Wednesday morning and were strong enough to cause outages throughout the area.

According to the Augusta Department of Public Safety, there was no indication of a tornado that went through the city. However, the city did experience a microburst, which is a strong downward forceful wind.

The Augusta Public School District will now monitor for leaks, downed trees, fences, and other hazardous objects around all the schools.